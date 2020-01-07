wrestling / News
Final WWE SmackDown Viewership Down From Overnight Number
January 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily reports the final viewership number for Friday’s WWE SmackDown was 2.413 million viewers. This number is down from the 2.418 million viewers the show drew overnight.
The number is also down from last week’s viewership, which was at 2.431 million viewers.
Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.
SmackDown came in eighth for Friday night in viewership on network TV, behind Hawaii Five-O, Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, 20/20, the Ellen special, Dateline, and American Housewife and tied for fourth with Blue Bloods and Ellen’s Game of Games in the 18 to 49 demographic behind Hawaii Five-O, 20/20, and Magnum PI.
