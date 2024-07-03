Finalists Set For NJPW G1 Climax 34 Qualifying Tournaments

After the July 3 edition of NJPW Soul, the finalists are set in both the A Block and B Block G1 Climax 34 qualifying tournaments.

Oleg Boltin defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Taichi defeated TJP to advance to the finals for the B Block qualifying tournament. The two will face each other on the July 5th edition of Soul. Tanahashi losing means this will be the first G1 he misses since 2001.

Meanwhile, YOSHI-HASHI defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Callum Newman defeated KENTA to advance to the A Block qualifying finals. They will face each other on July 5 as well. This means that Ishii will miss the G1 for the first time since 2012.

The winners of each tournament get the final spot in the A Block and B block respectively.