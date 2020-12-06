Finals Set For NJPW World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors, Updated Standings

The finals are official for both NJPW World Tag League and Best of Super Juniors following night 16 of each show. After night sixteen of the tournaments, the final standings are available as well as the final matches as you can see below.

The Best of the Super Juniors will see Hiromu Takahashi take on El Desperado, while the World Tag League finals will pit Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga against David Finlay and Juice Robinson. Both finals will take place this Friday, December 11th, in Tokyo, Japan.

The final standings for both tournaments are below:

NJPW Best of Super Juniors 27 Standings

1. Hiromu Takahashi (7-2, 14 pts)

2. El Desperado (7-2, 14 pts)

3. Taiji Ishimori (7-2, 14 pts) (Lost Tiebreaker)

4. SHO (6-3, 12 pts)

5. Master Wato (4-5, 8 pts)

6. BUSHI (4-5, 8 pts)

7. Robbie Eagles (4-5, 8 pts)

8. Ryusuke Tagachi (4-5, 8 pts)

9. DOUKI (2-7, 4 pts)

10. Yuya Uemura (0-9, 0 pts)

NJPW World Tag League Standings

1. Tanga Loa & Tama Tonga (6-3, 12 pts)

2. David Finlay & Juice Robinson (6-3, 12 pts)

3. Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (6-3, 12 pts) (Lost Tiebreaker)

4. Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii (5-4, 10 pts)

5. SANADA & Shingo Takagi (5-4, 10 pts)

6. YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (5-4, 10 pts)

7. Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (5-4, 10 pts)

8. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (3-6, 6 pts)

9. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (3-6, 6 pts)

10. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-8, 2 pts)