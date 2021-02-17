wrestling / News
FinJuice Win in Impact Debut, Tease Rivalry With Good Brothers (Clips)
David Finlay and Juice Robinson have arrived in Impact with a debut win, and what appears to be a feud with the Good Brothers. On tonight’s show, the NJPW team made their debut with a quick win over RENO Scum. You can see some clips from the match below.
After their win, the Good Brothers came out and had a condescending welcome for FinJuice, calling them Young Boys and offering to let them by some booze from them. Finlay and Robinson said they’re not young boys anymore but are willing to take them up on the offer for some drinks.
.@njpwglobal's FinJuice have arrived on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @THEdavidfinlay pic.twitter.com/byKBDVcHbU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
FinJuice are on a roll! #IMPACTonAXSTV @njpwglobal @THEdavidfinlay pic.twitter.com/bceF1SWaLR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
Gorgeous dropkick by @Thornstowe_Scum. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/AOWYEYem1s
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
Juice is ON FIRE! #IMPACTonAXSTV @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/tZU1vZndEz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
FinJuice with an INCREDIBLE victorious debut! #IMPACTonAXSTV @THEdavidfinlay @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/9XXzjdlWd0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
FinJuice weren't too receptive to @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA's welcoming party. #IMPACTonAXSTV @njpwglobal @THEdavidfinlay pic.twitter.com/rE8VtW60M6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Damien Priest’s Work On WWE Main Roster
- Randy Orton Reveals He Smoked Weed With Snoop Dogg Before WrestleMania 24
- WWE Reportedly Changing Direction of ‘Top Storyline’ For Raw, Elimination Chamber to Be Impacted
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings