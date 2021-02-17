FinJuice Win in Impact Debut, Tease Rivalry With Good Brothers (Clips)

David Finlay and Juice Robinson have arrived in Impact with a debut win, and what appears to be a feud with the Good Brothers. On tonight’s show, the NJPW team made their debut with a quick win over RENO Scum. You can see some clips from the match below.

After their win, the Good Brothers came out and had a condescending welcome for FinJuice, calling them Young Boys and offering to let them by some booze from them. Finlay and Robinson said they’re not young boys anymore but are willing to take them up on the offer for some drinks.