Finn Balor Claims Match With Edge Was Planned For NXT UK Takeover: Dublin

In an interview with What’s The Story (via Fightful), Finn Balor spoke about the original plans for him at NXT UK Takeover: Dublin, which included a match with the recently returned Edge. Takeover: Dublin was scheduled for April 26, 2020 and was cancelled due to the pandemic. Balor and Edge would eventually feud for months, culminating in a Hell in a Cell match at Wrestlemania 39.

He said: “We were building to a Dublin TakeOver. It was supposed to happen in April 2020 when things shutdown. It got postponed until October and eventually got canceled. The match was supposed to be Finn Balor vs. Edge. That got kind of canceled and postponed and we started to work towards me and WALTER. Then the wheels fell off.”