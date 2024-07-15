Finn Balor Praises GUNTHER, Says He’s The Best Performer on Earth

In an interview with What’s The Story (via Fightful), Finn Balor had high praise for GUNTHER, calling the former Intercontinental champion the best performer on Earth.

He said: “WALTER/Gunther, in my opinion, is probably the best performer on earth right now. In my opinion. To watch him in the ring. I get so oversaturated, seeing so much stuff, ‘I just can’t be arsed watching this.’ I’ve not seen it all, but I’ve seen so much. I’ve been watching wrestling for 35 years. It’s rare that I go, ‘I’m interested in this.’ When WALTER gets in the ring, I’m interested. I want to see everything that he does. There is no bits where I’m like, ‘I know what he’s going to do here for the next five minutes.’ That’s one of the few matches that I haven’t had in my career that I really want to have. We tried to set it up right before COVID, we were trying to set it up in NXT UK, but the world had a different plan for us. We went a different way. Now we’re both heels, I’m not sure how it’s going to work out. I have expressed my opinion to the office that I would love to get that match in the future. Fingers crossed.“