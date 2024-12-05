Finn Balor Reportedly in Line for Singles Push in 2025

– According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE World Tag Team Champion and The Judgment Day Leader Finn Balor is in line to receive a “sustained singles push” later in 2025. Balor is currently slated to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at this month’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, Balor has reportedly solidified himself as a “true locker room” leader in WWE over the last year. Per Wrestle Votes, “As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Finn Balor in WWE, sources tell us he’s solidified himself as a true locker room leader over the past year or so. In addition, we are told to expect a sustained singles push for Finn as we head into 2025.”

Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. The event is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.