Finn Balor Says Talent In NXT Have It Easy and Are Pampered

Finn Balor was on the State of Combat podcast recently and discussed if talent in NXT has it easy compared to what he went through when he first started. Highlights are below.

“Of course they have it easy,” Balor said. “It’s a joke how easy they have it. They get paid to train? You kidding me? I slept in a sleeping bag for four months. Got my ass beat in gyms in England for six years. I went to Japan and got my ass beat in the dojo for three years before I even got in any way a relevant match on TV in Japan. I didn’t make any money for the first seven years of my career. Do you think I was getting paid to train? Getting physiotherapists, chiropractors, masseuses? These guys are pampered, man. They don’t know how lucky they have it. And some of them are complaining, ‘My back is sore.’ ‘Aw man, my knee is sore.’ I heard a good one last week, people taking shows off because they got a cold, ‘Aw, I don’t feel well.’ Or I don’t want to go to training today because I got a house show on Saturday night. I’m like, ‘What are you guys talking about? It’s time to work. You’re not at the top.'”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the State of Combat podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.