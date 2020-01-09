Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov Announced For WWE Worlds Collide

– WWE has announced a new match for Worlds Collide, with Finn Balor taking on Ilja Dragunov. The match was announced in the latest WWE Now, along with the previously-reported Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The updated card for the show is:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor