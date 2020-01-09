wrestling / News
Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov Announced For WWE Worlds Collide
– WWE has announced a new match for Worlds Collide, with Finn Balor taking on Ilja Dragunov. The match was announced in the latest WWE Now, along with the previously-reported Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley match for the NXT Women’s Championship.
The updated card for the show is:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley
* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor
Breaking News from #WWENow: Two HUGE matches have been announced for #WorldsCollide!@tonistorm_ will challenge @RheaRipley_WWE for the #WWENXT #WomensChampionship while @FinnBalor will clash with @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. pic.twitter.com/QVPzj8OzdU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 9, 2020
