wrestling / News
First Look at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 Stage and Setup
July 6, 2019 | Posted by
We just got in to the NJPW G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, TX and here is your first look at the stage, ring, and setup.
In addition to Csonka’s live coverage, we’ll be tweeting live pics and updates so follow our @411wrestling twitter account.
The #G1CLIMAX29 stage and setup #njpw #g129 pic.twitter.com/RDEwl1GAcS
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 6, 2019
Fans filing in, we are about 30 minutes from the show starting #njpw #G1CLIMAX29 #G1Climax pic.twitter.com/OlqQkaQM8G
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 6, 2019
