wrestling / News

First Look at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 Stage and Setup

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW G1 Climax 29

We just got in to the NJPW G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, TX and here is your first look at the stage, ring, and setup.

In addition to Csonka’s live coverage, we’ll be tweeting live pics and updates so follow our @411wrestling twitter account.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

G1 Climax 29, NJPW, Ashish

More Stories

loading