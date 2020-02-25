WWE News: First Look At WWE’s Animated Movie Rumble, Antetokounmpo WWE Clip, Lashley Interview

– People has posted the first image frim WWE and Paramount’s upcoming new animated movie, Rumble, starring Will Arnett as a monster who is training to become a wrestler.

“I’m excited to be part of this really fun movie,” Arnett told People. “It’s a great, positive story in a time when we need to hear more positive stories.”

The movie also stars Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Roman Reigns, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer

The movie opens January 29th, 2021.

– NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks tweeted another WWE-inspired video where he and some of his teammates attack the Washington Wizards mascot.

– Bobby Lashley talks about how he wants to make history at the first Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match this Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown.