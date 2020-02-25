wrestling
WWE News: First Look At WWE’s Animated Movie Rumble, Antetokounmpo WWE Clip, Lashley Interview
– People has posted the first image frim WWE and Paramount’s upcoming new animated movie, Rumble, starring Will Arnett as a monster who is training to become a wrestler.
“I’m excited to be part of this really fun movie,” Arnett told People. “It’s a great, positive story in a time when we need to hear more positive stories.”
The movie also stars Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Roman Reigns, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer
The movie opens January 29th, 2021.
First Look! Will Arnett Voices a Monster Training to Become a Wrestler in Animated Movie Rumble https://t.co/S9KnKJ6ISe
— People (@people) February 25, 2020
– NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks tweeted another WWE-inspired video where he and some of his teammates attack the Washington Wizards mascot.
"We're looking for you G-Wiz!!"#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/50l4tHRAJY
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 25, 2020
– Bobby Lashley talks about how he wants to make history at the first Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match this Thursday at WWE Super ShowDown.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on How Jim Herd Wanted Ric Flair to Lose the World Title to Lex Luger in 1990, Explains Why Luger Didn’t Even Want to be Champion
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Amy Weber Quitting Over Wrestlers Ribbing Her Over Strip Club Flyer, Says She Quit To Her On-Screen Boss JBL
- Billy Graham Slams Vince McMahon For Cutting Off Vickie Guerrero Over AEW Appearance
- Killer Kross Reportedly Signed For “Something Big” With WWE