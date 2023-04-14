wrestling / News
FITE+ Adds Future Stars Of Wrestling To Subscription Platform
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
Future Stars of Wrestling is the latest company to sign on with FITE+. The streaming platform announced on Friday that FSW will join the offerings for its subscription service starting with FSW: Day of Reckoning on April 30th.
That adds the promotion to a host of other indie wrestling companies including GCW, Black Label Pro, Wrestling Revolver, ICW and more. You can see more details in the below tweet:
🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨
🤩@FSWVegas events will STREAM LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on #FITEplus beginning with FSW: Day of Reckoning on Sunday, April 30th.
Enjoy one of the hottest #wrestling promotions out of Vegas for just $7.99/mo
👉 https://t.co/voPFzDdM0v pic.twitter.com/pcIbMpLKfm
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More on Vince McMahon Taking Part in WWE Creative Again, How Involved He Was With Smackdown
- WWE Changes King & Queen Of The Ring In Saudi Arabia To Night Of Champions
- Kevin Nash Says Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Needs To Hit 1,000 Days, Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After Win
- AEW Reportedly Sets Tentative Plan For CM Punk’s Return