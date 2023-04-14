wrestling / News

FITE+ Adds Future Stars Of Wrestling To Subscription Platform

April 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Future Stars of Wrestling Image Credit: Future Stars of Wrestling

Future Stars of Wrestling is the latest company to sign on with FITE+. The streaming platform announced on Friday that FSW will join the offerings for its subscription service starting with FSW: Day of Reckoning on April 30th.

That adds the promotion to a host of other indie wrestling companies including GCW, Black Label Pro, Wrestling Revolver, ICW and more. You can see more details in the below tweet:

