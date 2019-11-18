Flamita Reportedly Signs Deal With ROH

– AAA’s Flamita is Ring of Honor-bound, according to a new report. According to Lucha Blog, they have confirmed that the luchadore has signed a one-year deal with the company and is expected to start at Final Battle on December 13th.

Flamita made appeared on ROH’s Honor United tour in October after Bandido suffered a knee injury. The site reports that Flamita impressed ROH officials, which led to his contract. He has also worked for Dragon Gate, Progress Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and The Crash.