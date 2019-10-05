wrestling / News
Flamita To Replace Bandido On ROH Honor United Tour
October 5, 2019 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced that Bandido has been pulled from the ROH Honor United UK tour due to a knee injury and will be replaced by Flamita. According to the report, Bandido requested that Flamita be the one who replace him, as they are frequent tag team partners. Flamita will debut for ROH against Colt Cabana on October 25 in London. His other matches include:
October 26 in Newport, Wales: w/ Tracy Williams against Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon
October 27 in Bolton, England: vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
It’s still unknown if Bandido will be able to wrestle at The Experience in Pittsburgh on November 2 or Unauthorized in Columbus on November 3.
