Former 411 Writer Chris Hyatte Passes Away

The wrestling writing world has lost another of its influential voices, as former 411 writer Chris Hyatte has passed away. Chris’ cousin announced on his Twitter account on Thursday that Chris had passed today, peacefully and with his loved ones. Hyatte had revealed on his Twitter back in April that he had been suffering from a number of health issues, and was on dialysis, but planned to stop it soon. He later noted that he had had his last round of dialysis on May 15th.

Hyatte was a very popular voice on wrestling at 411, having written for Scoops before that. After leaving here in 2004, he went on to write for a number of other sites.

Hyatte was an innovative writer and voice on the world of wrestling during some of the industry’s absolute heights, and for better or worse the way many people write about wrestling would not be the same without him. On behalf of 411, our condolences to his family, friends, fans and the rest of the 411 family.