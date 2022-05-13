Former Authors of Pain Announce Launch of Wrestling Entertainment Series

Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa, formerly the Authors of Pain in WWE, have announced the launch of their own promotion, Wrestling Entertainment Series. It will debut on June 4 with a live event at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, and will stream on FITE.

Nottingham, UK: Gzim Selmani & Sunny Dhinsa, formerly known as WWE’s Authors of Pain, are proud to announce the launch of a brand-new professional wrestling promotion.

Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) will debut on June 4th live from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, and will be available to watch live around the world on FITE.tv.

Some of the biggest names in professional wrestling will all be announced very soon for this celebratory kick-off event. WES already has an action-packed schedule in place for the remainder of 2022 with several yet-to-be-revealed dates across Europe & the Middle East.

WES will also see the in-ring return of the Selmani & Dhinsa with legendary manager Paul Ellering by their side. The duo is set to re-establish themselves as one of the most dominant forces in the tag team wrestling division.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Gzim Selmani had the following to say:

“This has been a long time coming. Over the past number of months, we have been working tirelessly to put together a top-class product that will excite fans new and old. I’m very excited to finally launch WES and to also reunite with my partner Sunny Dhinsa to unleash some pain again.

“The rest of the names for this event will be announced very soon and they will send waves through the professional wrestling world. You won’t want to miss this event!”

