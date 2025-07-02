Former CFW, MLW & ECW Wrestling Venue In Florida Reopening As Music Venue

A former site that hosted promotions from ECW, MLW and more is set to reopen as a music venue. As PWInsider notes, the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is set to re-open in the fall after years of renovations.

The venue has a new building entirely, as the original War Memorial Auditorium was torn down in 2021 in order to buil;d the new building. The original War Memorial opened in 1950 and hosted professional wrestling from 1951. ECW Hardcore Heaven ’97 took place there as did shows for Championship Wrestling from Florida. WCW occasionally held house shows there in the early to mid 1990s and MLW used the venue in its various incarnations.