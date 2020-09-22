Former GLOW Manager & Promoter Jackie Stallone Passes Away

TMZ reports that Jackie Stallone, has passed away this week. She was 98 years old. Stallone was also known as a former celebrity astrologer and psychic, along with being a manager and promoter in the old GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion.

The circumstances for her passing are reportedly unclear. She was also the mother of singer Frank Stallone and late actress Toni D’Alto.

For the original GLOW promotion, Jackie was both a manager and promoter in the now-defunct league. The promotion would later inspire the hit Netflix TV series. PWInsider reports that she worked behind the scenes for the production of GLOW, helping launch the series and along with helping to create some of the characters, setting up training and putting together some match choreography.

She also appeared on past seasons of Celebrity Big Brother UK. She is survived by her two sons and several grandchildren.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Jackie Stallone.