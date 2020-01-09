Former NWA Star Charlie Cook Passes Away

– Charlie Cook, who was best known for his runs in Florida Championship Wrestling and other NWA territories, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Twitter on Monday that Cook, who worked in the industry in the 1970s and 1980s and held the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions, passed away.

Cook worked throughout the Southeast including runs in FCW, Mid-South Wrestling and Georgia Championship Wrestling. His first Florida Heavyweight Title win on August 11th, 1981 came when he was substituted in for Jack Brisco and defeated Dory Funk, Jr. That run only lasted three weeks before he lost the title back to Funk, but he regained it on September 21st and held it until November of that year, when he lost it to The Spoiler.

Cook also counted among his title reigns stints as NWA Arkansas Heavyweight Champion, NWA Alabama Heavyweight Champion, and WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Champion in Puerto Rico. He also held the NWA World Six-Man Championship along with George Gulas and Dennis Hill from April of 1976 to May of 1977.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Cook.