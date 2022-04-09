wrestling / News

Former NXT UK Referee Artemis Exits Company

April 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, former WWE NXT UK referee Artemis revealed that she has left the company and is taking independent bookings.

She wrote: “Art is back. Available worldwide, no restrictions, where do you want to see me referee?

Current NXT UK referee Joey Tofino added: “One of my oldest mates in the business. Go get it, sista.

