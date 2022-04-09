Former NXT UK Referee Artemis Exits Company

In a post on Twitter, former WWE NXT UK referee Artemis revealed that she has left the company and is taking independent bookings.

She wrote: “Art is back. Available worldwide, no restrictions, where do you want to see me referee?”

Current NXT UK referee Joey Tofino added: “One of my oldest mates in the business. Go get it, sista.”

One of my oldest mates in the business. Go get it, sista. @Artemis_Referee 🖤🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y48eBjOS6l — Joey Tofino (@ScarboroughREF) April 9, 2022

Would love to see you in @ThisIs_Progress – the refs have a hard time reffing @KidLykos and @KidLykosII – they need you to sort them out! — FPL Doctor (@DarrenRogers71) April 9, 2022