Former NXT UK Referee Artemis Exits Company
In a post on Twitter, former WWE NXT UK referee Artemis revealed that she has left the company and is taking independent bookings.
She wrote: “Art is back. Available worldwide, no restrictions, where do you want to see me referee?”
Current NXT UK referee Joey Tofino added: “One of my oldest mates in the business. Go get it, sista.”
One of my oldest mates in the business. Go get it, sista. @Artemis_Referee 🖤🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y48eBjOS6l
— Joey Tofino (@ScarboroughREF) April 9, 2022
Would love to see you in @ThisIs_Progress – the refs have a hard time reffing @KidLykos and @KidLykosII – they need you to sort them out!
— FPL Doctor (@DarrenRogers71) April 9, 2022
Get Art on your shows! Excellent in the ring, wonderful to be around out of it. If you want knowledge, encouragement, guidance, professionalism and skill in your arsenal, you really need to book Artemis, she's one of the most hard-working people I've met in wrestling x https://t.co/tQPqrV36oA
— Kirsty Bosley (@Bozzers) April 9, 2022
