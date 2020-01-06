Former PWG Ring Announcer Jon Ian Passes Away

– Longtime ring announcer for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Jon Ian has sadly passed away. Ian worked as a promoter and commissioner for Mach-1 Wrestling and was involved in all sorts of different facets of numerous Cali independent promotions. He had worked with Dave Marquez’s CWH as a Producer as well.

Ian had lengthy hospital stays over the past few years, including a 3 1/2 week coma.

On behalf of everyone at 411mania, I’d like to express our deeest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Jon Ian.