Former ROH Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff Passes Away, Industry & Talents React

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ring of Honor - Joe Koff

– Former Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer, Joe Koff, has sadly passed away this week. A number of wrestlers and industry talents have also issued statements on his passing via social media. Koff worked for ROH as the COO from September 2011 after the company was purchased by Sinclair Broadcasting, until May 2022, when Tony Khan completed his acquisition of the promotion.

Koff previously worked with Sinclair Broadcasting, joining the company in January 2003, becoming the company’s Senior Vice President of Training and Development.

WWE Undisputed Champion and former ROH World Champion and wrestler Cody Rhodes said on Koff, “Joe Koff. Really great man that I learned a lot from and was always happy/lucky to be in his presence. All love to his family.”

On behalf of 411, we offer our condolences to the friends, family, and loved ones for Joe Koff.

