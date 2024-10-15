– Former Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer, Joe Koff, has sadly passed away this week. A number of wrestlers and industry talents have also issued statements on his passing via social media. Koff worked for ROH as the COO from September 2011 after the company was purchased by Sinclair Broadcasting, until May 2022, when Tony Khan completed his acquisition of the promotion.

Koff previously worked with Sinclair Broadcasting, joining the company in January 2003, becoming the company’s Senior Vice President of Training and Development.

WWE Undisputed Champion and former ROH World Champion and wrestler Cody Rhodes said on Koff, “Joe Koff. Really great man that I learned a lot from and was always happy/lucky to be in his presence. All love to his family.”

On behalf of 411, we offer our condolences to the friends, family, and loved ones for Joe Koff.

MLW is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff. On behalf of MLW, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Joe always led with honor, integrity, and a passion for the sport we all cherish. His legacy will live on in… pic.twitter.com/JNY7g2ILHG — MLW (@MLW) October 15, 2024

The AEW & Ring of Honor Family, along with the wrestling world mourn the passing of Joe Koff. Our thoughts are with his family and his friends. pic.twitter.com/0pFBXyd5mP — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 15, 2024

It’s unfortunate to hear about the passing of Joe Koff. I’m very grateful to have worked under Joe’s ROH for close to a decade. My sincere condolences go out to his family. https://t.co/NCkCjOQ51O — Will Ferrara (@WillFerrara) October 15, 2024

Very sad to hear of the passing of Joe Koff. I truly appreciate the opportunities He helped provide me. Rest in peace Joe. https://t.co/FBWp7gGZow — Brian Milonas (@brianmilonas) October 15, 2024

My friend Joe was fair, honest, direct, and could talk wrestling all day. He ensured @ringofhonor had a place to go. Doors open during pandemic. Sent out happy birthday & "I saw you on AEW!" texts as recently as Grand Slam ❤️ Thank you, Joe. May peace be to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/grh29UJLPq — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) October 15, 2024

R I P Joe Koff

My former boss at Sinclair Broadcasting

When i was signed by him in December

2018 to December 2021. My sympathies to all his friends and familles. You will be missed by a lots of great people Joe . pic.twitter.com/O7Wx1xIsCL — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) October 15, 2024

A kind and good hearted man who genuinely loved professional wrestling so much and gave so many of us an opportunity and platform to do what we love. Forever grateful for you. You gave me the best years of my life working for ROH. We love you Joe. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WSUqT5jkoq — Mandy León 👻🔮 (@MandyLeonxo) October 15, 2024

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff. We’re grateful for his contributions to professional wrestling and offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/sNoS74sSJr — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 15, 2024

I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of Joe Koff. He was a huge part of why I signed my first contract with @ringofhonor and helped me make one of my biggest dreams come true. I will always be grateful for everything he did for me, and he will be deeply missed. My thoughts are… https://t.co/FQOjcmQ7sL pic.twitter.com/rzBa1P8Tek — Amy Rose (@RumbleBunny777) October 15, 2024

I didn't have a ton of interaction with Joe Koff in my time w ROH, but I always appreciated what a true gentleman he was & the genuine care he had for the industry, the company, and the talent & staff. RIP & thanks for allowing me to be a small part of some of ROH's best times! https://t.co/FeY740lYc7 — Joe Dombrowski (@joe_dombrowski) October 15, 2024

Rest in peace Joe Koff. Joe loved pro wrestling and was integral to putting together a roster in the original Ring of Honor that would shift the industry. His contributions were immense. Goodbye my friend and Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/ASIoqds4vY — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) October 15, 2024