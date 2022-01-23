Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, a number of former WWE Superstars and alums will be making their WWE in-ring returns next weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. They include such former champions as Mickie James, Lita, and The Bella Twins. Michelle McCool and Summer Rae will also be entering the match. However, a new report by Fightful Select that two other former WWE Superstars were offered spots in the match, but they turned them down.

Per the report, former WWE Superstars and women’s tag team champions, The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics), were offered slots in the women’s Rumble match. Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce) and Jess McKay (formerly Billie Kay) reportedly turned down the offer from WWE to appear in the match.

The IInspiration is currently part of Impact Wrestling, and the team holds the Knockouts tag team titles. Fightful’s report noted that Lee and McKay didn’t feel the time was right to make a WWE return, and they are said to be happy with where they are at the moment.

Impact Wrestling sources informed Fightful that had The IInspiration accepted the offer, the appearance would have been approved by Impact, similar to the situation with current Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James, who will be appearing in the women’s Rumble match. WWE was said to have been fine working with The IInspiration under a similar agreement as to the one with James.

Additionally, the report noted that Jess McKay and Cassie Lee aren’t the only talents who were released in the course of the last two years and were contacted by WWE to appear in the match. WWE released The IIconics in April 2021.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29. The event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.