Former WCCW Announcer, Sportscaster Bill Mercer Passes Away

Bill Mercer, the announcer and sportscaster who worked for WCCW from 1982 to 1987, has passed away. Mean Green Sports announced on Sunday that Mercer passed away on Saturday at the age of 99. No details on his passing.

Mercer began his career as a news reporter in Dallas, Texas and covered the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in the field. He eventually moved to sportscasting and did play-by-play for minor league baseball, moving up to the majors when he worked the Texas Rangers’ first season in 1972. Mercer also worked doing play-by-play for the AFL’s Dallas Texans, the Cowboys, and football and basketball for the Southwest Conference.

Mercer worked with WCCW as their play-by-play man from the early to late 1980s, but was involved with wrestling before that. He was a wrestling announcer in the 1950s in Oklahoma as part of his broadcasting sports for the local radio station in Muskogee; he continued doing so when he relocated to Dallas in the late ’50s. He also worked as an announcer for Saturday Night Wrestling at the Sportatorium in the 1970s alongside Marc Lawrence.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Bill Mercer.