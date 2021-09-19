Former WWE NXT Talent in Attendance at This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

– According to a report by Fightful Select, former WWE talent Alex Zayne (aka Ari Sterling) was in attendance at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings this weekend. As previously reported, AEW’s Christopher Daniels was also in attendance at the TV tapings and made his return to Impact.

Zayne did not appear to work the Friday TV tapings, but there are still Impact TV tapings scheduled for today in Nashville and results from Saturday are not yet available. Alex Zayne was released by WWE last month.