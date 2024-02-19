Former WWE Ring Boy Interview About Vince McMahon & More Releasing Tonight

A former ring boy for WWE will talk about his experiences with Vince McMahon, Pat Patterson and others in a new interview set to release tonight. The Wrestling with the Devil podcast will release part one of an interview with a ring boy identified only as Shawn about his experiences as a ring boy in WWE, as described in the synopsis below:

“A FORMER RINGBOY FROM 1986–1987 has come forward to give an exclusive interview. The former Ring boy is a 23-year military veteran and spent several years as a policeman. He will discuss Terry Garvin, Mel Philips, Pat Patterson and Vince McMahon. This will be Shawns first discussion about what happened to him as a Ring Boy. He will also discuss if he endured what so many other former Ring Boys have.”

The WWE “ring boy” scandal saw Patterson, Terry Garvin and former ring announcer Mel Phillips accused of sexually harrassing ring boys. One of the accusers was Tom Cole, who came forward in the 1990s with his allegations. Cole took his life in February of 2021 and his brother Lee, who has accused McMahon of covering up the situation, is conducting the interview.

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.