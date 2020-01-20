wrestling / News
Former WWE Writer On Being Bullied By JBL
– Former WWE writer Jensen Karp appeared on Swing & Mrs. show to discuss his time in the company. Highlights (via WrestlingInc) are below.
On JBL calling him names: Well, I didn’t [deal with it]. I left [WWE]. I’ve been pretty vocal about Bradshaw [JBL], and I haven’t hid it on Twitter. I think he was, in the grand scheme of things, nice to me compared to other people. But calling me ‘s–t head’ for six months and not wanting to learn my real name – it’s so degrading. At a certain point you’re like, ‘You know I have to be creative for this show. The more you make me feel bad, it makes it bad content. So, you’re affecting the show.'”
On sleeping on the plane: “And I don’t know if this is my fault, I don’t think it is… But the first few times I would go on the private plane, I would see Vince throw almonds at people who fell asleep. And Vince was very nice to me so I shouldn’t have put together that almonds were going to hit me at some point, although they probably would have. He was sweet to me, but at the same time I was so nervous to have almonds thrown at me or any bullying because I wasn’t a bully. I was the opposite; I was being bullied. So I was so nervous to be on that plane that I never fell asleep on it.”
Have you ever had a boss throw food at you? On todays @RDCSports Original, @JensenKarp recounted his crazy career path, including the bullying that he experienced in the wrestling industry. Listen to this entire interview wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/fMa38VP29Q
— Swings & Mrs. (@SwingsAndMrs) January 8, 2020
