Former XFL Staff Member Says The League Is Not Coming Back
As we reported yesterday, the XFL shut down all operations and laid off its employees, although it will pay them through tomorrow. In ESPN’s report on the story, a former XFL staff member said: ““It’s done. It’s not coming back.”
Meanwhile, WWE issued the following statement: “Given the uncertainty of the current environment, the XFL has suspended operations and is evaluating next steps.”
Reporter Konnor Fulk also revealed on Twitter that XFL is in the process of refunding all tickets sold for this season.
He wrote: ““I’ve been told by a league official that all deposits for 2021 #XFL Season Tickets will be refunded to ticket holder bank accounts in the coming days. This is an attempt by the XFL to put money back in the pockets of fans during these economically challenging times.”
— Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk_XFL) April 9, 2020
