Four Matches Added to NJPW Royal Quest III: Eddie Kingston, Trent Seven and More

September 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Royal Quest III Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matches for NJPW Royal Quest III, which happens in London on October 14. A match between Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr for the IWGP United Kingdom Championship has already been announced. The event takes place in the Copper Box Arena. The lineup includes:

* IWGP United Kingdom Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr
* Tomohiro Isihi vs. Shingo Takagi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Oku & Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP
* Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs
* El Desperado vs. Trent Seven

