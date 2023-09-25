Four Matches Added to NJPW Royal Quest III: Eddie Kingston, Trent Seven and More

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four more matches for NJPW Royal Quest III, which happens in London on October 14. A match between Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr for the IWGP United Kingdom Championship has already been announced. The event takes place in the Copper Box Arena. The lineup includes:

* IWGP United Kingdom Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr

* Tomohiro Isihi vs. Shingo Takagi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Oku & Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Cobb, HENARE, TJP

* Yota Tsuji vs. Luke Jacobs

* El Desperado vs. Trent Seven