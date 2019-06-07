wrestling / News

Four OWE Wrestlers May Have Been Scheduled For AEW Double or Nothing

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that four Chinese wrestlers from OWE could have been scheduled for the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing. It was reported in China that the wrestlers were originally booked for the show, but they couldn’t get visas due to issues with the Chinese embassy.

