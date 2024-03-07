– The FOX Network is bringing NCAA College Football to Friday nights on the network later this fall, which could mean WWE SmackDown being forced to move off its current timeslot in September. FOX Sports announced today that NCAA matchups from the Big Ten, Big 12, and Mountain West will be airing on Friday Nights on the main FOX Network starting this fall.

The announcement also notes that there will be a “dedicated primetime window” to these games on Friday nights. Friday Night SmackDown currently occupies the Friday spot from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm EST on the network.

According to the Associated Press, these games are expected to fill the void left by SmackDown when the show leaves FOX in October and heads to USA Network after the conclusion of WWE’s current broadcast deal with FOX. Additionally, the report notes that some of the college football games might still air on September on the FOX Network, meaning SmackDown might have to temporarily move to FS1. SmackDown has previously had to air on FS1 in the past due to the MLB Playoffs and the World Series.

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to make its move to USA Network in October of this year. Meanwhile, NXT will begin airing its weekly TV show on The CW. Monday Night Raw will then move from USA Network to Netflix starting in January 2025.