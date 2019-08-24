wrestling / News
Fox Analyst Rob Stone Wins 24/7 Title Before Elias Wins It Back
We reported earlier today that R-Truth managed to win his thirteenth 24/7 title reign by pinning Elias at the Fox’s Founders Day event. His reign was short-lived, however, as Truth was chased into the Fox Sports Studio by Drake Maverick. It was there that he was pinned by Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone, who became the new 24/7 champion. Elias then came in and rolled up Stone, securing his fourth reign with the belt. You can see footage of all the shenanignas below.
Sorry @RonKillings .
Not sorry @IAmEliasWWE .
Watch your back you music hack. I want my @WWE #247Championship back pic.twitter.com/VntZeaQDuO
— Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) August 24, 2019
I will punch @RobStoneONFOX in the face and put it on television! https://t.co/WwZbyL5N8Q
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 24, 2019
You’re a lucky man @RobStoneONFOX #WWE @WWE @FOXSports #Maverick247 https://t.co/hF8AU91ptQ pic.twitter.com/I5GZtmuFjp
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 24, 2019
Bring. It. https://t.co/21rzaqEFEW
— Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) August 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Spokesman Denies WWE Is Counter-Programming AEW
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera