wrestling / News

Fox Analyst Rob Stone Wins 24/7 Title Before Elias Wins It Back

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rob Stone

We reported earlier today that R-Truth managed to win his thirteenth 24/7 title reign by pinning Elias at the Fox’s Founders Day event. His reign was short-lived, however, as Truth was chased into the Fox Sports Studio by Drake Maverick. It was there that he was pinned by Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone, who became the new 24/7 champion. Elias then came in and rolled up Stone, securing his fourth reign with the belt. You can see footage of all the shenanignas below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elias, Rob Stone, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading