Fox Analyst Rob Stone Wins 24/7 Title Before Elias Wins It Back

We reported earlier today that R-Truth managed to win his thirteenth 24/7 title reign by pinning Elias at the Fox’s Founders Day event. His reign was short-lived, however, as Truth was chased into the Fox Sports Studio by Drake Maverick. It was there that he was pinned by Fox Sports analyst Rob Stone, who became the new 24/7 champion. Elias then came in and rolled up Stone, securing his fourth reign with the belt. You can see footage of all the shenanignas below.

I will punch @RobStoneONFOX in the face and put it on television! https://t.co/WwZbyL5N8Q — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 24, 2019