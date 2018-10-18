FOX Wants Smackdown to Have More Sports-Oriented Feel For 2019 Launch

– FOX is reportedly pushing WWE to move Smackdown in a more sports-oriented direction for when it moves to the network next fall. The WON reports that FOX is looking at making their sports block run from Thursday through Sunday, particularly during football season. The NFL would fill that spot on Thursdays and Sunday, and the network wants Smackdown to fill a similar role on Friday. This is in line with recent reports that the network is looking at focusing itself on a more sports-centered direction.

As a result, network executives reportedly want WWE to cut down on the comedy segments, an aspect that Vince McMahon is a proponent of. FOX is planning to have sports people on other shows heavily promote Smackdown, and moving away from the comedic stuff would give them something more athletica in style to promote.

Smackdown will premiere on FOX on October 4th, 2019.