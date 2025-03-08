Francesca Eastwood Comments On ‘Grueling’ Training Process For Queen Of The Ring

Francesca Eastwood opened up about the training process for the in-ring portions of Queen Of The Ring, noting it was a challenge for her. Eastwood plays Mae Young in the film and spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about training to work in the ring for the Mildred Burke biopic. You can check out some highlights below:

On the in-ring training for the film: “It was hard for me. I don’t have the background in wrestling. It was definitely a challenge. It’s completely different than stunt training, it’s different than fight choreography, it’s different than all that. It’s completely its own thing. So it was challenging, it was physically demanding. But I focused on, Mae’s not in the ring too much in this flick, but I focused a lot on just trying to get down her physicality— just her walk, her vibe, her energy as much as possible, and I watched a lot of her ringside and that kind of stuff too.”

On the in-ring scenes: “I did do in-ring. We did a lot of in-ring training. I don’t know how much of it is in this flick, but we did go through the training and it was pretty grueling, it was pretty grueling. But I thought that Emily did an absolutely amazing job. I thought Kailey was incredible as June Byers and phenomenal just performance in general. It’s just really great to be a part of something so just wild and fun and new to me.”