Frank The Clown Names Stars He’d Like to Work With In AEW

Frank the Clown stays busy as a manager and sometime wrestler on the indie scene, and he’s named a few AEW stars he’d like to work with. Frank appeared on Fightful’s In The Weeds with Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl, and talked about potential clients he’d like to take on in AEW.

“There are a lot of people who could use a little Frank The Clown in their lives, especially at All Elite Wrestling,” he said. “Somebody like, Abadon perhaps. Frank The Clown thinks he could reel Abadon in and really unleash that inner potential that we all know is there that maybe hasn’t been given the proper opportunity. Somebody like Zack Clayton, a former reality star himself on Jersey Shore. Seems like he might be flailing a little bit in AEW looking for that right opportunity.”

Frank continued, “Frank The Clown, wherever Frank The Clown goes, success follows. The Renegade Twins, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, a lot of people Frank The Clown has his eye on because Frank The Clown is very confident in his ability to elevate talent and, in turn, elevate Frank The Clown and bring us up to the top where we belong.”

Frank will be appearing at Warrior Wrestling 30, managing KC Navarro in his Warrior Wrestling World Title defense against Matt Cardona.