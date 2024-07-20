Frankie Kazarian Says World Title Is the Reason He Came Back To TNA

Frankie Kazarian is competing for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary on Saturday, and he says that’s the reason he returned to the company. Kazarian made his return to TNA last year after exiting AEW, and he spoke with Sports Illustrated For an interview talking about his return to the company and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On his return to TNA: “I bet on myself. I chose to come back to TNA. It’s the best decision I could have made. I want to be in the mix, and I believe I’m good enough to be in the mix. I’m having an absolute blast, and this is what I dreamed and fantasized about since I was a young boy.”

On his goal of becoming World Champion: “I came back to be TNA world champion. That’s always eluded me, but that’s something I need to achieve. I’m not going to stop until I become TNA world champion.”

Kazarian will battle Moose, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Josh Alexander, and Steve Maclin in a match at Saturday’s show for TNA Moose’s World Championship.