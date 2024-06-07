Freddie Prinze Jr. Wants To See AEW Do More With Swerve Strickland As Champion

Freddie Prinze Jr. would like to see Swerve Strickland do more on AEW TV than just work random matches. Strickland is coming off a feud with Christian Cage for the title that carried into Double or Nothing and is set to face Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, though he still tends to be working matches not related to his storylines and Prinze weighed in on the matter during his Wrestling With Freddie podcast. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On how AEW is handling Strickland leading into Forbidden Door: “They’re making him wrestle every week, which I don’t think lessens the title, but it just feels like there’s no story plan until after we get through Forbidden Door… Like, he can go out there and talk –- his promo is not a ten, but at least a seven, and he can get the crowd behind him, and Nana’s money out there no matter what.”

On Strickland’s match from this week’s Dynamite: “I don’t know if he has to wrestle Roderick Strong. I’m not sure, man. It’s frustrating.”