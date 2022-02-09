Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses Traveling With Vince McMahon on the WWE Private Jet

– During today’s new edition of Wrestling With Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed traveling with Vince McMahon on the private WWE jet and shared another bizarre Vince story. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Vince McMahon bugging him about watching a Richard Pryor comedy special on his laptop: “So, we’re flying to Cleveland. I’m starting to relax a bit, and the plane is no joke. It’s work all the time. I mean, all the time. I remember once, I opened my laptop and I had downloaded one of Richard Pryor’s specials Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip, this was after his accident. He had been humbled big time. I opened it, I’m watching and about ten minutes in, and I feel this like firm thump on my shoulder. I turn around and Vince goes, ‘what are you doing?’ I go ‘what do you mean? I’m watching Richard Pryor.’ He goes, ‘Why? We’re watching WrestleMania.’ ‘Yeah, from last year man, I saw it.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, but you’ve seen that too.’ ‘Yeah, this makes me laugh.’ He goes, ‘Come on, come watch WrestleMania.’ So I legit have to turn off my laptop and watch WrestleMania from a year ago with Vince. Nobody else was watching it, he’s just making me watch it.”

On being called into Michael Hayes’ office: “Freebird calls me into his office, Michael Hayes. He says, ‘Freddie, I gotta ask you a question,’ and he looks concerned. I go ‘what’s up man?’ And he goes, ‘You didn’t, er, you didn’t take a poop on Vince’s plane did you?’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ He says, ‘there’s no poops on the plane.’ I said ‘of course, I didn’t, what are you talking about man, I didn’t even use the restroom.’ He goes, ‘well someone did, and I have to find out who.’ He’s not laughing when he says it, he’s p*ssed off. What kind of a job assignment is that? I’ve gotta find out who took a s**t on my boss’s plane. The freakin best agent in the company who comes up with the greatest finishes, at least when I was there, the fans favorite finishes were either Freedbird’s or Triple H’s, and usually it was a combination of both and it wasn’t anyone else’s, and he’s having to find out who took a poop on the plane.”