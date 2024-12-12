Freddie Prinze Jr. Evaluates The New Day Turning on Big E

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated The New Day turning heel on WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Prinze on The New Day turning heel: “We got a heel New Day, which is cool, but the segment was so genuinely disappointing — not in a bad way. I mean this as a compliment, because of the way they treated Big E.”

On Big E’s vulnerability: “It was the best acting that Big E has ever put out there. To see a big, huge guy like that be vulnerable — it just hurts. … To show that you’ve been wounded by the people you love takes a lot of courage and a lot of guys, and I respected his work a lot in this segment.”