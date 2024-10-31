– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted that the United States Championship Triple Threat Match at this weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel could be the match of the night. The bout will feature LA Knight defending his title against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

Prinze said on the triple threat bout (via WrestlingInc.com) “That’s gonna be an awesome match. That’ll probably be match of the night … They’re gonna show up and show out.”

The US Title Match goes down on Saturday, November 2 at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. The premium live event will be held at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.