– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. critiqued Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns in the main event last Sunday. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39: “It was a good weekend for the WWE. It just was a really bad weekend for Cody Rhodes, and for everybody that invested their time and energy in watching his story, which was billed as a Hollywood story, to come to a finale in Hollywood and supposedly have a Hollywood ending. And it was the worst possible ending a movie could have.”

On why giving Cody the title later on doesn’t work: “I’ve heard people [say], ‘Well, maybe they’ll do it at [Madison Square Garden], where his dad won, in a couple of months, and it’s like, you’re going to force it, and force-feed the championship? That’s what fans hate, is when [it’s] like, ‘We’ll give him the title on this date, because of this.’ No. Give him the title when the story dictates the title should be given.”