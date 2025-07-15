– During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about his time in WWE, recalling his role in the storyline that saw Jeff Hardy win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. Prinze noted that it was the storyline he was the most proud of crafting during his WWE run.

Freddie Prinze Jr. said on the Jeff Hardy storyline where he won the WWE Championship (via Fightful), “There was this dude named Jeff Hardy, and everybody really believed in him, but he had never gotten a real shot at the world title.” He continued, “And I was responsible for writing that storyline, and I directed some of them too, but mainly wrote all the dialogue and the story that kind of took him to winning his first world championship, and that was an amazing moment.”

A Triple Threat Match featuring Edge, Triple H, and Jeff Hardy at WWE Armageddon 2008 culminated in Hardy finally winning the WWE Championship. He lost the title the following month to Edge at the Royal Rumble.