Freddie Prinze Jr. on His Past Heat With John Cena, How Vince McMahon Reacted to Their Argument

– Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has spoken before on his past heat with John Cena while he worked for WWE. On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. spoke more at length on their relationship and how he respects Cena. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Prinze Jr. on his respect for John Cena: “I’ve always said I respected John, even though he didn’t like me whilst I was there because I was an actor, which he is now. But I always respected him, because John was willing to wear the crown during the G-rated era, and that was a crown that no top guy wanted.”

Prinze on his past incident with John Cena during a promo class: “[Cena tells Prinze] ‘Look, maybe I’m a neanderthal but I just don’t see how any of this s*** works.’ [Prinze responds to Cena,] ‘Hey man, not everybody can do what you do. I’m trying to get them to a level where you’re at, or close to it, because if I don’t, who the hell is!?’ [John Cena shrugs his shoulders and says,] ‘Hey man, it’s not like you’re helping them out?’ [Cena then walks away.]”

Freddie Prinze Jr. on how Vince McMahon ribbed him after hearing about his incident with Cena: “So, I’m on the jet. We’re flying back to White Plains, New York, from whatever city we’re in. Cleveland or wherever it was, and Vince has me hold out my hands he’s got some hand sanitizer and he doesn’t like germs. And so he starts to put hand sanitizer in my hands, and as a rib, won’t stop. He just keeps squeezing it and squeezing it and he’s just staring me down, and I’m staring him down. So I just let him empty the bottle and I just stand up and I slap it down in the sink in the bathroom, wipe my hands, I come back in and he’s laughing, he thinks it’s great and Kevin Dunn thinks it is the greatest joke that anyone has ever pulled off in the history of jokes. I sit down and Vince goes ‘So, heard you had a little problem with Cena today?’ ‘Nah, man’ I try to downplay it, ‘Nah, I think he’s just testing me, man, all of you guys like to test me.’ He goes ‘Ah, don’t worry about it, I’m the only one who can fire you anyway!'”