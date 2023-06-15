– During a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed his vision in wanting to start a wrestling promotion. Prinze Jr. notably became an invester in Premier Streaming Network recently, and he stated that he invested into the service in order to learn more about the indie wrestling business, since he has no plans to start the industry while being “freakin’ green.” Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on the feedback he received from a producer for his first script for a new wrestling show: “This producer came back and said, ‘What if you did that [script] as a movie, and the movie spawned the indie promotion?’ Or we do the indie promotion, and use some of that footage for the movie? So, I’m thinking about re-writing the first season into a feature film. But, I don’t know. This isn’t me confirming or denying anything, I’m just thinking out loud and trying to work this stuff out.”

On how he sees the movie: “It will be a drama, taking some of the craziest stories I’ve heard about indie promotions over the years, and implementing those into a unique story of my own.”