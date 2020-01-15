Freddie Prinze Jr. Takes On Xavier Woods in WWE Backstage Promo School Segment, References CM Punk

– Freddie Prinze Jr. went head to head with Xavier Woods in Promo School on WWE Backstage, and threw a little shot at CM Punk and others for fun. Prinze and Woods faced off in the promo battle segment on this week’s episode, and during Prinze’s portion he said that he wanted Woods to join him and they could take over backstage. He ran down all the people who couldn’t stop them, taking shots at Renee Young (“I’m more Renee Young than Renee Young”), Samoa Joe who he said was only on the show because he was bored, and not Punk, who “works less for the company than Brock Lesnar.”

Woods told Prinze no and extolled his resume as a multi-time tag team champion and his superior mind. You can see a couple clips from the segment below, including an intro by Big E. and Kofi Kingston.

Punk, in related news, will be back on WWE Backstage next week which will be his first appearance on the show in a month.