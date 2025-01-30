Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks It’s Hard To Hang With MJF on the Mic

– During a recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. broke down the AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage segment featuring Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Jeff Jarrett. Prinze Jr. noted how few people can touch MJF on the microphone. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Freddie Prinze Jr. on MJF: “I think it’s really hard to hang with MJF if you’re not ready to go with MJF. I think he’s so good on the mic that even though he’s selling your stuff, if you’re not real sharp with it, he’s going to look like he’s going a million miles an hour and you’re going to look like your car doesn’t go that fast.”

On why it’s hard to compete with MJF on the mic: “It’s really hard to compete with him, like CM Punk can do it, Adam Cole did it, Will Ospreay did it, he’s had guys that could go back-and-forth with him, but not everyone is at that level.”