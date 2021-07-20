wrestling / News

Freedom Pro Wrestling Files Trademark on ‘November to Remember’ & ‘ 3 Stages of Hell’

July 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ECW November to Remember

PWInsider reports that indie federation Freedom Pro Wrestling filed trademarks on two familiar wrestling terms earlier this month. On July 15, the promotion applied for a trademark on “November to Remember.” That name is best known as one of ECW’s signature events. It had the following description:

“Entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional and amateur wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling and sports entertainment events; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Additionally, Freedom also reportedly applied for the trademark on “3 Stages of Hell,” a match type WWE has used multiple times over the years.

