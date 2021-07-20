Freedom Pro Wrestling Files Trademark on ‘November to Remember’ & ‘ 3 Stages of Hell’

– PWInsider reports that indie federation Freedom Pro Wrestling filed trademarks on two familiar wrestling terms earlier this month. On July 15, the promotion applied for a trademark on “November to Remember.” That name is best known as one of ECW’s signature events. It had the following description:

“Entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional and amateur wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling and sports entertainment events; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Additionally, Freedom also reportedly applied for the trademark on “3 Stages of Hell,” a match type WWE has used multiple times over the years.