Freelance Black Halo Full Results 11.18.2022: Legacy Championship, World Tag Team Championship, & More
The Freelance Black Halo event was held on November 18 by Freelance Wrestling in Chicago, IL. You can see complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below.
*Laynie Luck defeated Blair Onyx & Guerrera Del Bresenas & Kayla Kassidy & Queen Aminata
*Mysterious Q defeated Storm Grayson
*Kylie Rae defeated Carlos Romo
*Freelance World Tag Team Championships: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated Golden Gods (Golden Dragon & Gringo Loco)
*Craig Mitchell defeated Blake Christian
*Dan The Dad, Matt Knicks & Sky’s The Limit (Sabin Gauge & Xavier Sky) defeated Kody Lane, Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) & Trevor Outlaw
*Freelance Legacy Championship: Bryan Keith defeated GPA
