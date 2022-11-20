wrestling / News

Freelance Black Halo Full Results 11.18.2022: Legacy Championship, World Tag Team Championship, & More

November 19, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Freelance Wrestling

The Freelance Black Halo event was held on November 18 by Freelance Wrestling in Chicago, IL. You can see complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*Laynie Luck defeated Blair Onyx & Guerrera Del Bresenas & Kayla Kassidy & Queen Aminata

*Mysterious Q defeated Storm Grayson

*Kylie Rae defeated Carlos Romo

*Freelance World Tag Team Championships: Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated Golden Gods (Golden Dragon & Gringo Loco)

*Craig Mitchell defeated Blake Christian

*Dan The Dad, Matt Knicks & Sky’s The Limit (Sabin Gauge & Xavier Sky) defeated Kody Lane, Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) & Trevor Outlaw

*Freelance Legacy Championship: Bryan Keith defeated GPA

