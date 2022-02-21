wrestling / News
Freelance Too Weird To Live And Too Rare To Die Results: Legacy Championship On the Line, More
Freelance Wrestling held its Too Weird To Live And Too Rare To Die on Saturday night in Chicago, and the results are online. You can see the results below per Fightful:
* Matt Knicks def. Kody Lane and Rylie Jackson and Sabin Gauge and Xavier Sky
* Blair Onyx def. Laynie Luck
* Alfonso Gonzalez & Kylie Rae def. The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
* Storm Grayson def. JJ Garrett
* Bryan Keith def. Craig Mitchell
* Freelance World Tag Team Championships Match: The Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Darin Corbin) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez)
* GPA def. Kobe Durst
* Freelance Legacy Championship Match: Robert Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown) def. Dan The Dad
