Freelance Wrestling The Voice Results 7.27.24: Mustafa Ali Appears, More

Freelance Wrestling held its latest event The Voice on Saturday night, featuring Mustafa Ali and more. You can see the full results from the Chicago, Illinois show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Mason Morgan def. Alfredo Albiter and Angel Escalera and Antonio Eztli and Puf and RJ Sowa

* Darin Corbin def. Stone Ambrose

* Darius Latrell def. Chico Suave and Gunner Brave

* Alfonso Gonzalez def. Matt Knicks

* Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins def. Hot Commodity

* Freelance Legacy Championship Match: Koda Hernandez def. El Torero

* Bang And Matthews & Robbie Reeves def. Isaias Velazquez, Sabin Gauge & Storm Grayson after Mustafa Ali showed up to help Bang & Matthews.